Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Create breast implant registry, health committee says in new report

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'How safe are breast implants?'
How safe are breast implants?
There are many risks associated for women getting a breast implant. Some risks may include additional surgeries, capsular contracture, breast pain, rupture and may even lead to cancer – May 19, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The House of Commons health committee is echoing long-standing calls from plastic surgeons and patient advocates for a national breast-implant registry to prevent illness and problems linked to the medical devices.

The committee says in a report Thursday that a national registry would allow the federal government to trace specific implants, contact patients in the case of a recall, and contribute to research related to breast implants.

Health Canada officials told the committee breast implants are associated with a range of potential complications, including life-threatening ones.

Click to play video: 'White Rock breast cancer survivor wants to help other women with implants'
White Rock breast cancer survivor wants to help other women with implants
Trending Now

There have been several private members’ bills introduced in Parliament calling for the creation of a national registry, but none have made it far.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee is also recommending that Health Canada formally recognize “breast-implant illness,” which is characterized by fatigue, anxiety, chronic pain and nervous-system dysfunction.

The federal department is assessing illnesses linked to breast implants, but has not yet taken a position on the issue due to a lack of available data.

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices