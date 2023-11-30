Winnipeg cops looking for more information about man facing sexual offence charges involving teens

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re continuing the investigation that began last spring into a man accused of a litany of sexual offences involving teenage girls.

Police said Michael Edward Bruce, 42, allegedly used social media to communicate with, lure and subsequently sexually assault two teens, as well as a woman in her 20s.

Bruce, who was using the name “Eddie Brigance” online, was initially arrested in June 2022 and charged with more than a half-dozen offences, including obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, making/printing/publishing/possessing child pornography, luring a person under 16 via telecommunication, and sexual assault.

He was released on a court order that banned him from contact with anyone under 18, and in September of that year, five additional, similar charges were added.

3:27 Child sexual abuse material on social media

Police said anyone with information should call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org. Support resources are available via the police department’s victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

Story continues below advertisement