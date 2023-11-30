Menu

National

Canada

Ontario to do away with mandatory coroner’s inquests on construction site deaths

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 11:15 am
Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Downey says the province intends to do away with mandatory coroner's inquests for workers who died on constructions sites.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Downey says the province intends to do away with mandatory coroner's inquests for workers who died on constructions sites.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
TORONTO — Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey says the province intends to do away with mandatory coroner’s inquests for workers who died on constructions sites.

In its place, the province will conduct an annual review of construction site deaths in an effort to alleviate pressure on overloaded coroners.

The changes are part of a new omnibus bill the province is set to table today.

Downey says the government is also proposing legislation that would make it easier for victims of crimes to sue their offenders.

He says it would do this by not forcing victims of crime to prove their distress in the civil court system.

The bill would also allow firefighters to issue fines for certain violations, akin to parking tickets.

