Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kitchener Centre residents head to polls in provincial byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2023 6:08 am
Debbie Chapman, the New Democratic Party’s candidate in the Nov. 30th Ontario byelection for MPP Kitchener Centre, canvasses door to door in Kitchener, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. View image in full screen
Debbie Chapman, the New Democratic Party’s candidate in the Nov. 30th Ontario byelection for MPP Kitchener Centre, canvasses door to door in Kitchener, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kitchener Centre is set to get a new provincial representative tonight.

Residents head to the polls today to elect their new member of provincial parliament, after the seat has been vacant since July, when Laura Mae Lindo resigned.

She held the seat for the NDP, and a local political communications expert says this race should come down to the NDP and the Greens.

NDP candidate Debbie Chapman and Green candidate Aislinn Clancy are both Kitchener city councillors and both say affordability has been the top issue they have heard about at the doors.

Trending Now

The Liberals held the riding before 2018, and byelection candidate Kelly Steiss says she thinks Premier Doug Ford called the byelection in the middle of the Liberal leadership race on purpose — their new leader will be named on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Elliott is a former PC party vice-president and regional organizer who does not live in Kitchener.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices