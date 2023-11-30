Halifax police board recommends increase in police budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Board of Police Commissioners has recommended the regional council approve the Halifax Regional Police’s budget increases sought out by acting Chief Don MacLean.

The recommendation approved most of the asks, but they’re suggesting four community response constables instead of six and moved two of the 12 patrol officers to community safety.

The list includes:

a. Police Science Program (PSP): 1 Sergeant, 1 Constable

b. Background and Security Clearance Unit: (BaSCU): 2 Civilian Investigators

c. Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP): 1 Coordinator

d. Hate Crime Unit (HCU): 1 Constable

e. Community Response Office (CRO): 4 Constables;

f. Patrol Division: 12 Constables:

1. 10 full time employed (FTE) for Patrol Division;

2. and 2 FTES seconded to Community Safety.

The proposed 2024-25 operating budget was slated at $96,743,400, a 4.8-per cent increase from the previous year. According to MacLean in a presentation to the board, the proposed $4,398,400 increase is crucial to the force.

“I come in to ask for things that are needed but are deliverable,” told MacLean to Global News on Wednesday.

“I think you have to be practical and reasonable in terms of the things you request.”

The night included a line-by-line vote on the asks from the Halifax police force, who say that an increase in population has led to increased demand on the force.

Two times, motions came to a draw, forcing a vote from Chair Becky Kent.

Board opposition cited a lack of analysis on whether or not the force needed more money, and a need for money in other sectors of the city.

Similar discontent was felt from a heated public consultation last week, where dozens of residents showed their frustration towards the increase in the budget, citing the need for mental health support in the city and more housing options for the unhoused in the capital.

Board members told those in attendance to bring up their concerns to their local MLA.

Days later, the city warned of a $68.7-million revenue shortfall. With inflation and population growth, the municipality is looking for ways to deal with rising costs.

According to Kent, if residents want to look at ways to change the force, funding needs to go to the force in the interim before they look at the way they handle policing.

“We have to continue to support those services as they’re needed,” she told Global News in an interview.

“Police aren’t going anywhere, but they may have a different role in the future, and we all agreed it’s time for us to consider that.”

In January, HRP asked for a 6.8-per cent budget increase, raising funding by $6 million to a then-total of more than $95.2 million.

The price tag of the force for the 2024/25 fiscal year sits at $98,011,300.

The recommendation will go to the regional council in the coming months.

— with files from Skye Bryden-Blom