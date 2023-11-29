Manitoba government tries to clarify tax cut bill as Tories call for permanent relief

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives are calling for the permanent elimination of the provincial fuel tax.

The NDP government has introduced a bill to suspend the 14-cent-a-litre tax for at least six months, to help people with the rising cost of living.

The bill says the tax holiday applies to fuel used for farm trucks, firefighting equipment and vehicles used on roadways.

Tory finance critic Obby Khan says the bill is confusing, as it appears to not apply to people in boats, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, or to the marked, discounted fuel used in some farm equipment.

Khan says Manitobans deserve clarity and permanent tax relief, so the fuel tax should be done away with for everyone permanently.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the tax holiday, which will cost the province at least $163 million, is a balance between offering people help and protecting the province’s finances.

Sala also says no one will be policing the use of the fuel, so boaters, snowmobilers and other off-road enthusiasts can take advantage as well.