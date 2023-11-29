Menu

Canada

Manitoba government tries to clarify tax cut bill as Tories call for permanent relief

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2023 6:22 pm
Progressive Conservative finance critic Obby Khan says a bill the Manitoba NDP government introduced to suspend the 14-cent-a-litre tax for at least six months is confusing. Khan says Manitobans deserve permanent tax relief. He is seen speaking to reporters at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Progressive Conservative finance critic Obby Khan says a bill the Manitoba NDP government introduced to suspend the 14-cent-a-litre tax for at least six months is confusing. Khan says Manitobans deserve permanent tax relief. He is seen speaking to reporters at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives are calling for the permanent elimination of the provincial fuel tax.

The NDP government has introduced a bill to suspend the 14-cent-a-litre tax for at least six months, to help people with the rising cost of living.

The bill says the tax holiday applies to fuel used for farm trucks, firefighting equipment and vehicles used on roadways.

Tory finance critic Obby Khan says the bill is confusing, as it appears to not apply to people in boats, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, or to the marked, discounted fuel used in some farm equipment.

Khan says Manitobans deserve clarity and permanent tax relief, so the fuel tax should be done away with for everyone permanently.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the tax holiday, which will cost the province at least $163 million, is a balance between offering people help and protecting the province’s finances.

Sala also says no one will be policing the use of the fuel, so boaters, snowmobilers and other off-road enthusiasts can take advantage as well.

Manitoba Hydro rate freeze may be pushed back, province says
© 2023 The Canadian Press

