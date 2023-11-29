Menu

Fire

Fire at York Mills apartment sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 29, 2023 4:00 pm
Toronto Fire Service crews are on scene at a 3-alarm residential highrise fire incident on York Mills Rd, Nov. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire Service crews are on scene at a 3-alarm residential highrise fire incident on York Mills Rd, Nov. 29, 2023. Phil Pang / Global News
One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a fire started at an apartment building in York Mills Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters were called to a building at 1210 York Mills Rd., east of the Don Valley Parkway, just before 2:30 p.m. for a three-alarm fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered visible smoke. One person was removed from a fifth-floor unit without vital signs, Toronto firefighters said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fire has since been put out and crews are conducting secondary searches, Toronto fire said.

TTC buses were called in for shelter. The cause of the fire is unknown.

