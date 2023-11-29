Fire at York Mills apartment sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

One person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a fire started at an apartment building in York Mills Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters were called to a building at 1210 York Mills Rd., east of the Don Valley Parkway, just before 2:30 p.m. for a three-alarm fire.

When crews arrived, they discovered visible smoke. One person was removed from a fifth-floor unit without vital signs, Toronto firefighters said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fire has since been put out and crews are conducting secondary searches, Toronto fire said.

TTC buses were called in for shelter. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Story continues below advertisement