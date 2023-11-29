Old 1-lane bridge in North Okanagan to be replaced with modern 2-lane version

Send this page to someone via email

An old one-lane bridge in the North Okanagan will soon give way to a modern two-lane version.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that construction to replace Baxter Bridge, built in 1950, will begin this winter.

Replacing the bridge, located along Trinity Valley Road, around 11 km east of Enderby, has an estimated cost of $16.6 million.

According to the ministry, “people travelling between Enderby and Lumby will have a safer and more reliable bridge connecting the communities with the replacement of Baxter Bridge.”

Preparation work has been ongoing since 2021, when archaeological investigations began, with approach work at both ends having been completed this fall.

The current bridge is primarily made of timber while the new bridge will be constructed of steel and concrete and feature a 75-year lifespan. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Work will include realigning Trinity Valley Road, with the ministry saying “this will enhance safety while minimizing impacts to the public and surrounding properties.”

The old bridge will remain open during construction with occasional minor delays for drivers.

“The design of the new bridge will provide greater clearance than the existing bridge, allowing vessels to pass under the bridge at high water,” added the ministry. “The mid-river channel will remain open for navigation during construction except for a few very short periods.”