Okanagan weather: Snow in forecast for 1st weekend of December

Cloudy skies kicked off Thursday’s forecast, which will see temperatures rise to just above the freezing mark in the afternoon.
After the last daylight hours of November, the mercury will drop, with flurries expected Thursday night.
For the first day of December, Friday will start on a cloudy note, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark again, along with a chance of flurries.
However, the better potential for accumulating snow will be on Saturday, and a few centimetres are possible on grassy surfaces. But there should also be plenty of snowmelt during daylight hours as temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing, with the risk of snow shifting to a risk of showers.
The risk of a rain-snow mix settles in on Sunday, with daytime highs just above zero once again.
Mostly cloudy skies start the first full work week of December, with a chance of showers as daytime highs hop back into mid-single digits.
