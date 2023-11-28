Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Coastal GasLink pipeline project mechanically complete before year-end deadline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Coastal GasLink fined for issues related to pipeline construction'
Coastal GasLink fined for issues related to pipeline construction
WATCH ABOVE: (From September 2023) The B.C. Environmental Assessment Office has fined Coastal GasLink hundreds of thousands of dollars for problems related to pipeline construction. Erosion and sediment control issues were flagged in four inspections from April and May 2022 – Sep 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Coastal GasLink pipeline that stretches across northern B.C. is mechanically complete ahead of the company’s year-end deadline.

A statement from TC Energy Corp. says history has been made by finishing Canada’s first pipeline to the West Coast in over 70 years.

The company announced in October that the installation of the pipe was finished, while mechanical completion means the end of construction, successful hydrotesting of the full 670-kilometre line and engineering reviews.

The statement says Coastal GasLink’s team is in the field getting ready to deliver gas to the LNG Canada processing and export facility in Kitimat, on B.C.’s northern coast.

The terminus for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is seen at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. View image in full screen
The terminus for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is seen at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trending Now

It says that while construction crews have been packing up, reclamation work still needs to be finished and some of the workforce will return next spring.

Story continues below advertisement

Planning for the pipeline began a decade ago and the project has been delayed by protests, including train blockades by First Nations across the country.

The pipeline was originally estimated to cost $6.2 billion, but that climbed to $14.5 billion in the most recent price tag released by TC Energy earlier this year.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices