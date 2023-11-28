Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Auditor general raises concerns about B.C.’s bookkeeping for 16th time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. auditor general report highlights government spending concerns'
B.C. auditor general report highlights government spending concerns
A new report from B.C.'s auditor general has some surprising numbers on government spending, including the amount spent on weather-related disasters and COVID-19 relief. Keith Baldrey has the details – Nov 22, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s auditor general is repeating himself over concerns about the way the provincial government keeps its books, just as the Ministry of Finance’s quarterly report projects a $5.6-billion deficit.

Michael Pickup says if B.C.’s financial statements followed Canadian public sector accounting standards there would be about another $7 billion in the revenue column, and liabilities would have dropped by the same amount.

This is the 16th time Pickup’s office has “qualified” its audit report, meaning it couldn’t say the financial statements were fairly presented.

Click to play video: 'Auditor general report criticizes Vancouver Park Board fees and spending'
Auditor general report criticizes Vancouver Park Board fees and spending
Trending Now

Pickup says the way the province records money it receives for specific projects is incorrect because instead of counting the cash as revenue as soon as a building is complete, a portion is counted each year across the project’s lifetime.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says government documents don’t disclose all the money it’s contractually committed to spend in the future, and they don’t include gaming revenues earned and transferred under the BC First Nations Gaming Revenue Sharing Agreement.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the government “respects and appreciates” the auditor’s efforts on this issue, but feels it’s “doing what every other jurisdiction in Canada is doing.”

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices