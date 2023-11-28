Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lack of snow forces SilverStar Resort to push back opening date

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 6:35 pm
Conditions at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Conditions at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. SilverStar Mountain Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On the heels of Big White Ski Resort announcing on Monday that it was delaying its season-opening date, SilverStar Mountain Resort followed suit on Tuesday.

On its Facebook page, a resort spokesperson said the North Okanagan resort will try to open on Dec. 8, one week past its original date of Nov. 30.

A lack of snow the past three weeks has pushed back opening days across the valley, though SilverStar’s cross-country trails are open.

Click to play video: 'Whistler Blackcomb opens for winter season'
Whistler Blackcomb opens for winter season

“Mother Nature is usually pretty good to us, but, unfortunately, we just don’t have the right amount of snow yet to open up for the winter season,” the resort said.

Story continues below advertisement

The resort currently has a base of 41 cm, but that could change this weekend, as snow is in the forecast.

An upper ridge of pressure will see overcast days, and daily highs just above freezing, until Thursday evening, when the ridge is expected to break down.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of flurries for Thursday evening, followed by snow on Friday and Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels'
Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels

In the Central Okanagan, Big White Ski Resort has postponed its opening day to Dec. 5, or sooner if conditions permit. Currently, the resort has a village base of 37 cm.

In the South Okanagan, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton has a base of 20 cm. It has a tentative opening date of Dec. 9.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices