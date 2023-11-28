Lack of snow forces SilverStar Resort to push back opening date

Send this page to someone via email

On the heels of Big White Ski Resort announcing on Monday that it was delaying its season-opening date, SilverStar Mountain Resort followed suit on Tuesday.

On its Facebook page, a resort spokesperson said the North Okanagan resort will try to open on Dec. 8, one week past its original date of Nov. 30.

A lack of snow the past three weeks has pushed back opening days across the valley, though SilverStar’s cross-country trails are open.

4:10 Whistler Blackcomb opens for winter season

“Mother Nature is usually pretty good to us, but, unfortunately, we just don’t have the right amount of snow yet to open up for the winter season,” the resort said.

Story continues below advertisement

The resort currently has a base of 41 cm, but that could change this weekend, as snow is in the forecast.

An upper ridge of pressure will see overcast days, and daily highs just above freezing, until Thursday evening, when the ridge is expected to break down.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of flurries for Thursday evening, followed by snow on Friday and Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday.

1:37 Construction at Big White reaching pre-pandemic levels

In the Central Okanagan, Big White Ski Resort has postponed its opening day to Dec. 5, or sooner if conditions permit. Currently, the resort has a village base of 37 cm.

In the South Okanagan, Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton has a base of 20 cm. It has a tentative opening date of Dec. 9.