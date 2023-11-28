Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

TC Energy raises growth outlook for 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2023 4:20 pm
TC Energy says it now expects its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2023 to be up about eight per cent from 2022. View image in full screen
TC Energy says it now expects its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2023 to be up about eight per cent from 2022. NH DK RG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TC Energy Corp. is raising its financial guidance for the year.

The company says it now expects its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2023 to be up about eight per cent from 2022.

The forecast is up from earlier guidance for comparable EBITDA in 2023 to grow at the upper end of a range of five to seven per cent.

For 2024, TC Energy says comparable EBITDA is expected to grow five to seven per cent.

Trending Now

TC Energy announced plans earlier this year to split into two separate companies by spinning off its crude oil pipelines business.

The new pipeline business will be named South Bow Corp. and be headquartered in Calgary with an office in Houston, Texas.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices