Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Maple Creek, Sask. under water advisory until further notice

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 3:28 pm
The community of Maple Creek, Sask., has been put under a water advisory. View image in full screen
The community of Maple Creek, Sask., has been put under a water advisory. Tim Graham / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drinking water advisory has been issued for the town of Maple Creek.

Around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, an alert was sent out saying anyone accessing the water in the community should boil water for at least one minute before using it.

This includes drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, brushing teeth and more.

“Do not drink from any public fountains supplied with water from the public water supply,” the provincial alert read. “Use an alternative water source known to be safe.”

Trending Now

According to the Water Security Agency, the alert was improperly issued by the local advisory across the province.

They say the issue has been caused by a water line break.

The warning is in effect until further notice.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices