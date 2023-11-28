Maple Creek, Sask. under water advisory until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

A drinking water advisory has been issued for the town of Maple Creek.

Around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, an alert was sent out saying anyone accessing the water in the community should boil water for at least one minute before using it.

This includes drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, brushing teeth and more.

“Do not drink from any public fountains supplied with water from the public water supply,” the provincial alert read. “Use an alternative water source known to be safe.”

According to the Water Security Agency, the alert was improperly issued by the local advisory across the province.

They say the issue has been caused by a water line break.

The warning is in effect until further notice.