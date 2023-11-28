New Regina Urgent Care Centre set to open summer 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre is now 85 per cent complete, according to the provincial government.

The project led by Graham Construction, will function as an alternative to emergency departments for non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries, and mental health support cases that require treatment before the following day.

It will be open 24 hours a day and seven days a week with an expected opening date of summer 2024.

“I look forward to the new Urgent Care Centre providing residents with new pathways to seek care whether it be for minor ailments or for those seeking immediate support for mental health and addictions,” said Minister of Health Everett Hindley.

“This will not only increase patient access to our health care system but also alleviate pressure on our emergency departments.”

Once construction is completed, SHA teams will install equipment, train medical teams and verify patient flow plans as they prepare for patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The UCC will be staffed with more than 100 health-care professionals including psychiatric nurses and social workers.

“With work progressing on the new Urgent Care Centre, the SHA is focused on and committed to delivering the right care, in the right place for the people of Regina and surrounding area,” said SHA CEO Andrew Will. “Our care teams look forward to welcoming patients by summer 2024.”

The facility is located at 1320 Albert St., just outside downtown Regina.

More info to come.