Manitoba Liberals announce Willard Reaves as deputy leader

The Manitoba Liberals have a new deputy leader.

Cindy Lamoureux, currently serving as interim party leader after the resignation of Dougald Lamont last month, announced Tuesday that Willard Reaves has been appointed to the number-two role for the Liberals.

Reaves — a former star player with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers — was narrowly defeated in a byelection for the Fort Whyte riding in 2022, and again in October’s provincial election. In both cases, he lost to Progressive Conservative Obby Khan, himself a former Bomber.

“I appreciate being asked to serve as deputy leader of the Manitoba Liberals,” Reaves said in a statement.

“As a past candidate and a community advocate, I will use the experience I’ve gained to work with Cindy, our membership and executive to grow a healthier party.”

The Liberals struggled in the general election, with then-leader Lamont defeated in his own St. Boniface riding and the party being reduced to a single seat — Lamoureux’s — in the Manitoba legislature.

“Part of building a healthier provincial Liberal party means gathering people who can relate to everyday issues that Manitobans face,” Lamoureux said.

“We’ve got a tremendously talented and motivated group of volunteers, past candidates, and MLP board members.”

In addition to Reaves’ appointment as deputy, Lamoureux also announced the co-chairs of the party’s election readiness committee, Kevin Lamoureux and David Johnson.