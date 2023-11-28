Menu

Canada

Four people taken to hospital following carbon monoxide incident at southwest Calgary home

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 11:02 am
Four people were taken to hospital Monday night following a carbon monoxide incident inside a home on Bridlewood Avenue. View image in full screen
Four people were taken to hospital Monday night following a carbon monoxide incident inside a home on Bridlewood Avenue. Global News
Four people were taken to hospital Monday night following a carbon monoxide incident inside a home on Bridlewood Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the home around 8 p.m.

Firefighters found carbon monoxide levels in the garage measuring 2,000 parts per million and 600 parts per million inside the home. A car was left running inside the garage and that set off a carbon monoxide detector inside the home.

Calgary Police said three people were transferred to a hospital in Edmonton for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

One person was in life-threatening condition while two others were in serious condition. A fourth person was sent to a hospital in Calgary.

Calgary police said the incident was not criminal and described it as an accident.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

