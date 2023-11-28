Four people taken to hospital following carbon monoxide incident at southwest Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were taken to hospital Monday night following a carbon monoxide incident inside a home on Bridlewood Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the home around 8 p.m.

Firefighters found carbon monoxide levels in the garage measuring 2,000 parts per million and 600 parts per million inside the home. A car was left running inside the garage and that set off a carbon monoxide detector inside the home.

Calgary Police said three people were transferred to a hospital in Edmonton for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

One person was in life-threatening condition while two others were in serious condition. A fourth person was sent to a hospital in Calgary.

Calgary police said the incident was not criminal and described it as an accident.

