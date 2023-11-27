Saskatchewan app lets you win cash by going fishing

Send this page to someone via email

A new fishing app will let Saskatchewanians compare their catches and earn some cash on the side. The Live Fishing League app aspires to invigorate the fishing community in Saskatchewan and all over Canada.

The app was created by Byron Sorensen, a farmer from Kyle, Sask. He enlisted the aid of Push Interactions for the development and Scout Media Productions for promotional support.

Inspiration for the app struck Sorensen while he was organizing local fishing tournaments around Swift Current. Encouraged by the competitive spirit and camaraderie among anglers, Sorensen envisioned a tool to make competitive fishing more accessible to a wider audience.

“At its core, this app is about bringing the joy of competitive fishing to more people,” Sorensen shared. “I lacked programming skills, so partnering with experts was crucial to bring this idea to life.”

The Live Fishing League app operates on a straightforward principle: anglers capture photos of their catches using their smartphones and upload them onto the platform. These images serve as entries into competitions, where participants vie for positions on weekly and seasonal leaderboards, categorized into amateur and pro leagues.

Colby Anderson from Scout Media Productions expressed enthusiasm for the app’s potential to level the playing field for newcomers in the fishing community.

“It’s an opportunity for younger or less experienced anglers to engage in competitive fishing without feeling overwhelmed,” Anderson said.

To ensure fairness within the competitions, the app integrates preventive measures against cheating. Upon sign-up, users receive a security card that doubles as a measuring tool for fish length. Anglers are also prompted to post photos alongside their catches, providing essential data like location and time, aiding in identifying and barring potential cheaters.

Beyond its competitive aspect, the app embraces a conservationist ethos. Sorensen revealed plans to incorporate a feature for reporting invasive species, akin to conservation-oriented apps like the Merlin Bird app from Cornell University’s ornithology lab. The team is open to future partnerships focused on preserving aquatic ecosystems.

While currently limited to Saskatchewan, Sorensen envisions broader horizons for the app, planning its expansion to encompass the entire Canadian fishing community. Test leagues are currently underway, with official leagues scheduled to commence in January.

As the app undergoes testing phases, the team remains open to feedback, striving to refine its features before the official league kickoff. Sorensen’s ultimate aspiration is to create a vibrant community of anglers passionate about the sport.

The Live Fishing League app presents an opportunity for fishing enthusiasts to explore a new dimension of angling, combining competition, technology and conservation. With its promise of cash rewards and a spirit of camaraderie, the app beckons anglers to cast their lines and join this unique angling adventure.