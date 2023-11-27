Menu

Weather

Thousands without power in N.S. from high winds, ferries grounded in Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: November 27'
Global News Morning Forecast: November 27
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark Monday evening, as high winds and rain are being blamed for multiple outages.

The utility’s power outage map shows 67 active outages as of 5:30 p.m.

Restoration time estimates vary — from late Monday night to well into Tuesday morning for others.

The winds was enough for Halifax Transit to suspend ferry service.

Environment Canada issued wind and rain warnings for parts of the province. Halifax County east of Porters Lake, Guysborough County and Cape Breton are expected to receive damaging winds with maximum gusts of 90 km/h.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada noted.

Halifax County east of Porters lake and Guysborough County are also under a rainfall warning. Environment Canada says 30 to 50 mm of rain is expected and localized flooding is possible.

The rain should be ending later Monday evening.

