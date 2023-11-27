Menu

Fire

Fire damages home in Edmonton’s Ambleside neighbourhood

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 9:30 am
A fire that began before 5 A.M. on Monday has damaged a home in the Ambleside Neighbourhood. View image in full screen
A fire that began before 5 a.m. on Monday has damaged a home in the Ambleside neighbourhood. Global News
A fire that began before 5 a.m. on Monday damaged a home in the Ambleside neighbourhood.

Edmonton Fire was called to 2517 Anderson Way on Monday morning after neighbours saw flames shooting from the top of the roof.

“I just heard a noise, like a thump. I (didn’t) know what it was … and then I just saw the lights,” said Carlos Mejia, a neighbour.

“We saw the house was already on fire. A pretty big one. And then the trucks just kept rolling in.”

Firefighters confirmed that there was no one in the house when they arrived but said they evacuated both neighbouring homes as a precaution.

The fire was considered out at 6:37 a.m., Edmonton Fire said.

Edmonton Fire confirmed there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

