Some Guelph organizations to play the match game on Giving Tuesday

Many organizations in Guelph are taking part in Giving Tuesday.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington are introducing Gifts that Give, selling things like greeting cards, vouchers for Guelph Storm tickets, and chocolate wreaths. Money raised will go fund mental health support programs.

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington are encouraging donors to text the word SHINE to 41010 to make a $5 donation. Every text donation will be matched by the Skyline Group of Companies.

The Hope House’s Hope for the Holidays campaign encourages people to host food drives, winter clothing drives, and donate gift items to their Affordable Gift Market. The market run during the first two weeks of December and it is pay what you can.

The board of directors at the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin pledge to match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $24,000 on Giving Tuesday.

The University of Guelph will also be matching donations to the Student Assistance Fund up to $10,000, Nokom’s House up to $5,000, and up to $6,000 for its Highest Priority Fund.

Guelph Public Library is also encouraging people to make a donation to the library. In a news release, the library said each donation ensures the community has access to the tools needed to enrich, improve and transform people’s lives.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society is launching its Heritage Hall Heart and Soul campaign. It said in a statement that the campaign aims to create and develop programs, activities and resources to enhance visual and tactile experiences for all Heritage Hall visitors.

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement highlighting the power of generosity and occurs on the first Tuesday after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.