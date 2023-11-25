Okanagan society seeking help for its Light Up A Life campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Wintertime will be a little more bearable for dozens of people who are experiencing homelessness, thanks to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society.

The Light Up A Life campaign aims to provide 50 people with backpacks filled with warm supplies, toiletries and a gift card for some food.

“It gives them hope, a sense of belonging, and it lets them know people care about them,” executive director Liz Gomes said.

“Upon receiving them, they’re quite often emotional and always very appreciative.”

Beyond the warmth and comfort the supplies are good for, receiving a care package is a meaningful gesture to anyone who needs one.

“When there’s no hope, you folks are out there, providing smiles and supplies for us,” a past recipient told members of the outreach team.

“Without you, we wouldn’t have the love and hope we feel. The streets are hard and we have to support each other, you help us with supplies to do so.”

SOWINS is reaching out to the public for help — either through monetary donations or by buying and filling a backpack and dropping it off at their office.

The idea was thought up a few years ago as an extension to their Share the Spirit holiday campaign.

Members of the public who want to donate a knapsack to Light Up A Life can fill one up, label whether it’s for a man or a woman, and drop it off at SOWINS at 1027 Westminster Ave W. by Dec. 13.

Only new items will be accepted. Monetary donations can be made by emailing fundraising@sowins.com.

The ‘build a backpack’ shopping list includes emergency blankets; hand and feet warmers; tarps; mini flashlights; snack bars; water; long johns; socks, toques, mitts, toothbrush and toothpaste; deodorant; shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, and a $25 gift card.