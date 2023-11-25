Menu

Canada

Ukrainian refugees in Okanagan facing another Christmas away from home

By Doyle Potenteau & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 9:34 pm
Ukrainian refugees in the Okanagan dealing with mental health challenges
The war between Russia and Ukraine is approaching its second anniversary, a grim milestone for many Ukrainian refugees in the Okanagan. Professionals from across the province, including psychologists and immigration consultants are now helping them cope with being away from home and building a new life in Canada. Victoria Femia reports.
The war between Russia and Ukraine is well into its second year — a grim milestone for Ukrainian refugees in the Okanagan.

However, mental health professionals from across B.C. are now helping Ukrainians cope with being away from home while they also build a new life in Canada.

“I arrived with my daughter and with my husband,” said Yuliia Halaktinova, who landed here in 2022. “But my son is now in Ukraine. I worry about it.”

Canada to donate over 11,000 assault rifles, 9 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine: Trudeau

So, not only does Halaktinova worry about her country, but also her family.

“Terrible, what happened with our nation,” said Halaktinova, “and we have many worries now about our land, our people, our country.”

It’s a sentiment shared across the Okanagan and was the topic of a forum in Kelowna on Saturday.

“We are here to help Ukrainians deal with their anxiety of settling in Canada, anxiety about changing their career, pursuing their academic goals,” said immigration consultant Marharyta Skotnytska.

For many refugees, living in Canada for this long was not the plan – but now it has become an unexpected reality.

“As time goes by, as they see that the war in Ukraine continues, they deal with the stress of the delayed return to their homeland,” said Skotnytska.

On top of that stress is building a new life for themselves.

Russia says coexistence with Ukraine impossible, Zelenskyy vows to protect freedom
“Building a new career in Canada or continuing a previous career that they had in Ukraine, they are looking for permanent ways to stay in Canada,” said Skotnytska. “They are looking to raise their kids here if there is no way to return to Ukraine safely.”

With no signs of the war ending anytime soon, it’s yet another Christmas away from home.

“Many people are depressed,” said Denys Storozhuk of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine. “There is no hope, that we see, that it could be over.”

Still, they’ll be celebrating the holidays as best they can.

“We will try to make it happier, to cheer them up, especially kids,” said Storozhuk. “Kids don’t watch the news from Ukraine. A few Christmas presents can lift up their moods.”

Cree Canadian killed fighting for Ukraine remembered as ‘hero’
