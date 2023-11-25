Firearms Office signs safety education agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, the Government of Saskatchewan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan to advance firearm safety and education.

The Memorandum outlines opportunities for partnership between the Saskatchewan Firearms Office and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, such as promoting firearms licenses and raising awareness about the importance of firearms safety.

“We are proud to sign this agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan to promote public awareness of firearms safety and to continue Saskatchewan’s strong tradition of responsible firearms ownership,” corrections, policing, and public safety minister Paul Merriman said.

“This agreement plays a crucial role in recognizing and preserving the cultural and historical practices of hunting and trapping.”

The Memorandum outlines four specific areas for the Firearms Office and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan to collaborate on including:

Promotion of education and licensing to as many community members as possible.

Minimizing unnecessary criminalization of individuals for regulatory offences.

The need for appropriate compensation for seized firearms.

Protection of gun owners’ current and future privileges

“This Memorandum of Understanding is another tool that we can use to continue to cultivate recognition and understanding of our distinct culture and ways of living,” Métis Nation-Saskatchewan president Glen McCallum said.

“As Métis people we know the importance of harvesting in a responsible manner, and I look forward to how this collaboration will build good relationships.”

Under the Memorandum, the Firearms Office will also be exploring a potential funding agreement of up to $50,000 to establish a community educator position to promote firearms licensing, safety and training for Métis Nation-Saskatchewan citizens.

The Memorandum will be in effect until January 1, 2025.