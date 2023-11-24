Lethbridge-area veterans honoured by Quilts of Valour

In many cultures and countries around the world, warriors are often given gifts and tokens as recognition for their service and gratitude.

Quilts of Valour carries on such a tradition in Canada by offering quilts of recognition to veterans who are either ill or wounded.

Thursday, the group recognized nine veterans in a ceremony where the veterans surrounded by their family received the quilts.

The aspect of having families present has not always been prevalent in military traditions of past. For this particular presentation, it is not only allowed, it is encouraged.

“We like to have the veteran there supported by the family, because without the family to provide that long term support, the veteran couldn’t do their job,” said Glenn Miller, a volunteer presenter.

It’s not a difficult and lengthy process to get nominated nor to nominate someone who deserves a token of appreciation and recognition.

“They will only need basic information, including where they served and number of years,” Miller explained. “That goes into a national database, ensuring that a previous quilt has not been presented to that veteran and, if not, then it is assigned to a provincial representative who then brings it down to the local area representatives.”

With the nomination then approved, the presentation is arranged and the presenter then selects a quilt for the veteran. This process sometimes adds a bit of personalization as some veterans have a specific design that may be near and dear to their hearts.

“Someone who might have an air force theme, for example, there could be a theme based on that in the quilting world, including variations of blue or planes that are unique to that person. Sometimes it’s just a volunteer who has made a quilt, and that quilt then gets issued to a veteran,” Miller said.

Whether or not the quilt is made special for anyone in particular, they are specially made for everyone. Teams of volunteers from all across the country make the quilts.

“Young and old, from high-school kids to knitters and retired volunteers.” explained Miller “there is opportunity, there are many quilter guilds all across Canada and that’s just one of many mechanisms to volunteer.”

As with many things in modern day, COVID-19 threw many wrenches in the gears of Quilts of Valor. Since those troubled years, there have been over 2100 nominations gone unfilled, that the organization is trying to get back on track and sewn up tight.

For more information and to nominate a veteran you know, you can visit their web site.