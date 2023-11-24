Cats seen falling from moving B.C. travel trailer prompts police response, 20 rescued

Send this page to someone via email

Several cats and kittens will soon be up for adoption following an unusual animal rescue that involved police in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Chase RCMP say they received multiple reports of a suspicious flat-deck truck hauling a travel trailer last weekend, Saturday, Nov. 18.

“Disturbingly, callers reported that cats were falling out of the trailer while it was in motion,” said Chase RCMP. “Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle sped up and failed to stop.”

RCMP said a pursuit was not initiated due to public risk, and that members from the Salmon Arm detachment also responded to the incident that volunteers say began near the community of Celista, along Squilax-Anglemont Road.

The travel trailer was eventually located, abandoned along a forest service road near Skimikin Lake, which is around 20 km directly east of Chase. The area is described as thick bush.

“A significant number of cats were found in and around the travel trailer. Local animal rescue volunteers spent hours in the dark, and in the cold, to ensure the cats received the care they required,” said Chase RCMP.

Animal rescue agencies were called to recover the cats, with the travel trailer being towed to an impound lot. Police say the matter is under investigation.

The BC SPCA says they have nine cats in their care, while Shuswap Paws Rescue Society says volunteers brought in 11 cats.

Video on social media shows volunteers rescuing the cats from the travel trailer.

A volunteer with another non-profit animal rescue agency, Sammy’s Forgotten Felines, says they’ve also been busy trying to capture cats since last weekend.

In an email to Global News, Sammy’s Forgotten Felines said a witness saw four cats fall out of the travel trailer.

So far, they tracked and located 10 cats — including felines from where the travel trailer originated. Those 10 cats are part of the 20 that have been rescued so far.

Sammy’s has also asked residents in the area to be on the lookout for lost and wandering felines.

More information about Shuswap Paws Rescue Society and Sammy’s Forgotten Felines, including how to donate, is available on Facebook.