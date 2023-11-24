Black Friday weekend kicks off in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Retailers from coast to coast saw a bump in business on Friday as shoppers looked for Black Friday deals.

This is one of the busiest shopping days of the year both in stores and on-line.

The massive shopping day has turned into week-long savings as retailers look to get back into the black and boost their sales numbers leading up to Christmas.

At Kingston’s Cataraqui Centre, things were in full swing well before noon.

“I feel like it’s going to be a really good weekend for us,” said Adrianne Simmons.

Simmons is going on her fourth holiday season working at Lush, a store that doesn’t offer Black Friday deals, but will still see an increase in sales this weekend.

“I feel like a lot of our customers really understand our stance on our ethics, so we don’t find that that really diminishes our sales,” she added.

Of course, there is no Black Friday sale without the person on the other end of the cash register: the customer.

Thousands of people poured into the Cataraqui Centre Friday to try and stretch their holiday spending dollars.

And those looking for a sale, found one.

“We skipped school to come Black Friday Shopping,” said Emma Reynolds, standing with her younger brother Mikey and their parents.

With mom and dad’s blessing, Emma and Mikey Reynolds were on the hunt for presents, and maybe some items for their own Christmas wish lists.

Both said they were on the hunt for clothes at the best price possible.

If you weren’t lucky enough to skip school or work to get out and grab yourself something nice, there is no need to fret.

Black Friday is no longer just a one-day event, as the deals generally last through at least the weekend.