Politics

Manitoba Hydro freeze may be pushed back, province says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2023 2:43 pm
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Adrien Sala, minister of finance, is sworn-in by Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Adrien Sala, minister of finance, is sworn-in by Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba’s new NDP government may push back a promise to freeze hydroelectric rates for one year.

New numbers from Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro show the utility is now expecting a net loss this year instead of the profit it predicted in the spring.

The utility blames, in part, dry summer conditions and lower levels of power-generating water.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the government still intends to temporarily freeze hydroelectric rates, but it may happen later than promised during the election campaign.

Sala says the former Progressive Conservative government should have known about Hydro’s challenges and released an updated provincial deficit figure to include them.

Tory hydro critic Grant Jackson says the Tories made it clear in their last fiscal update that Hydro’s finances would be challenged by the dry weather, and that was the information that was available at the time.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

