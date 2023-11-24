Manitoba government takes steps toward reducing ER wait times

Send this page to someone via email

The new Manitoba government has taken its first steps toward shoring up the province’s health-care system — a major part of its campaign in the recent provincial election.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Friday that the province is adding capacity and expanding patient discharges to seven days a week at emergency rooms in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Brandon, with the goal of reducing wait times.

“By adding positions for physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, health-care aides and hospital case co-ordinators, we can ensure Manitobans can return from the hospital to their home community safely, reducing weekend bottlenecks in hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk,” Asagwara said in a statement.

Previously, hospitals have only been staffed enough to be able to discharge patients on weekdays, which means patients are staying in hospital longer than they need to, adding to the crowding and wait times.

The province said it will spend $2.75 million this fiscal year toward expanding allied health staff and hospital case co-ordinators in the three cities, and will begin “focused and strategic recruitment efforts” right away.

Health Sciences Centre acute care director Jennifer Cumpsty said Friday that the move will help to address congestion issues in local ERs and enhance the discharge process for patients.

“Increasing the capacity of social workers, physiotherapists and other allied health workers will support the extremely important roles they play in discharge planning and patient flow, ensuring more patients have the necessary supports in place to be safely discharged in a timely manner,” Cumpsty said.