Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba government takes steps toward reducing ER wait times

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 12:26 pm
Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara speaks from the Manitoba legislature in this file photo.
Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara speaks from the Manitoba legislature in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The new Manitoba government has taken its first steps toward shoring up the province’s health-care system — a major part of its campaign in the recent provincial election.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Friday that the province is adding capacity and expanding patient discharges to seven days a week at emergency rooms in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Brandon, with the goal of reducing wait times.

“By adding positions for physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers, health-care aides and hospital case co-ordinators, we can ensure Manitobans can return from the hospital to their home community safely, reducing weekend bottlenecks in hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk,” Asagwara said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba ends surgical recovery task force, redirects funds to other health-care projects'
Manitoba ends surgical recovery task force, redirects funds to other health-care projects

Previously, hospitals have only been staffed enough to be able to discharge patients on weekdays, which means patients are staying in hospital longer than they need to, adding to the crowding and wait times.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said it will spend $2.75 million this fiscal year toward expanding allied health staff and hospital case co-ordinators in the three cities, and will begin “focused and strategic recruitment efforts” right away.

Trending Now

Health Sciences Centre acute care director Jennifer Cumpsty said Friday that the move will help to address congestion issues in local ERs and enhance the discharge process for patients.

“Increasing the capacity of social workers, physiotherapists and other allied health workers will support the extremely important roles they play in discharge planning and patient flow, ensuring more patients have the necessary supports in place to be safely discharged in a timely manner,” Cumpsty said.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to review progress of health care projects promised by previous government, premier says'
Manitoba to review progress of health care projects promised by previous government, premier says
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices