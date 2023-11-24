‘Spirit of the holidays’: City of London to brighten with annual Lighting of the Lights

To mark London, Ont.’s official start to the holiday season, the annual Lighting of the Lights will be taking place Friday at Victoria Park.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Londoners can expect to see some classic performances from The Rockin’ Reindeer featuring Doug and Bizz Varty from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

But according to Trevor Johnson, manager of special events with the city, organizers also decided to “change things up a little bit.”

“We’ve also added the London Symphonia’s brass quintet and Rick Kish who is a well-known local jazz crooner-style singer, to do a singalong caroling portion starting at 5:45 p.m.,” he said.

With the spectacular illumination set to take place at 6:50 p.m., this year’s event will also pay tribute to late firefighter Capt. Chris Bruinink, who recently died after a battle with cancer.

Having dedicated 22 years of service to the London Fire Department, Bruinink was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in December 2020, which he believed was due to his job.

Bruinink shared his story with Global News earlier this year to bring awareness to the leading cause of death in the profession as the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) said that cancer has become the number one killer of firefighters in North America.

“I think it’s important for people to be aware of the dangers we face,” Bruinink told Global News at the time. “Everyone pictures us running into burning buildings, we see the acute danger, it’s not hard to see that. It’s the chronic exposure to toxicity and the cumulative effect over years and years of being exposed to these toxins that take a toll.”

Johnson said the city was already planning to commemorate the London Fire Department during this year’s Lighting of the Lights.

“This year actually marks their 150th anniversary,” he said. “But with the passing of Capt. Bruinink this past week, it makes sense for us to commemorate not only the sacrifice that all firefighters make, but Capt. Bruinink’s particular sacrifice.”

He added that Bruinink’s family has been invited to flip the switch to turn on the 75,000 holiday lights for the season on Friday.

The city also said members of the London Fire Department will join in the commemoration by positioning their trucks around the park and turning on their flashing lights in unison with the park’s display.

“This collective gesture pays homage to Bruinink, ensuring his spirit and passion for the holiday season continues to shine brightly,” the city wrote in a statement.

In addition, the city will also have a free 360-degree photo booth available during the event as well as an assortment of food trucks, including Rocky Mountain Pizza Plus, New Leaf Plant Based Foods and Donut Diva.

“Since 1958, the Lighting of the Lights has marked the official start of the holiday season in London,” Mayor Josh Morgan wrote in a statement. “I can’t wait to see all the trees in Victoria Park lit up and hope it will help fill Londoners with the spirit of the holidays.”

With the lights shining bright and running until the end of February, the city hall observation deck will also reopen to the public until the end of December. Those who wish to access the observation deck are asked to enter city hall through the back entrance just outside Reginald Cooper Square.

“Londoners of any age, this has been something that has kind of marked the beginning of the season for them and the wonderful kind of family tradition or lots of warm feelings about the holidays surrounding it,” Johnson added.

More information about Lighting of the Lights can be found on the City of London website.