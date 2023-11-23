Province adds five people to Order of New Brunswick

A former member of parliament, a precedent-setting advocate with paraplegia and a deputy mayor are three of five new members of the Order of New Brunswick.

“Each inductee that we are recognizing today with the order of New Brunswick, the highest civilian honour in our province, is a shining example of the best of New Brunswickers,” Premier Blaine Higgs said at the ceremony.

Isabelle McKee-Allain, who was a professor and dean at Université de Moncton and the francophone vice president of the Coalition for Pay Equity, was recognized for her advocacy for women’s equality, social justice and Acadian culture.

Former Fredericton mayor J. W. ‘Bud’ Bird received the order for his political, business and charitable contributions. Bird was inducted into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame in 2011 for business pursuits including founding J. W. Bird & Company Limited and was a lead director of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick. He served as a minister of natural resources and a member of parliament, and he and his wife were awarded a philanthropy award from the Frederick Community Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel extremely privileged to receive this Order of New Brunswick, especially because it’s my home province,” he said in an interview.

St. Andrews deputy mayor Kate Akagi was honoured for her advocacy for First Nations, her commitment to education, and her community engagement. She taught as an elementary teacher for 30 years where she incorporated aspects of Indigenous and Acadian culture into her classes, and volunteers as an Indigenous history guide. She also participates in outreach at her local church.

“I’m accepting it on behalf of all of my friends, all of my family, all of the communities that I work for,” she said.

Former government official and journalist Bernard Poirier was recognized for his involvement in francophone culture and community, and for his work protecting francophones in New Brunswick.

Joanne McLeod received the order for her work advocating for people with mobility difficulties. She made history as the first student with paraplegia to graduate from the University of New Brunswick, and has worked for decades to improve the lives of people like her.

“In the fifties when I started, this would have felt like an impossible dream, but there’s a lot now in place,” she said.

Some of the recipients had advice to younger generations.

“I encourage young people to, if they’re able, if they have the possibility, to get involved. Change, I read a long time ago, is a process, and not an event,” McKee-Allain said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Complain a lot. That’s the only way to get something done,” McLeod said.