No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company’s bankruptcy: premier

Nova Scotia’s premier says his government won’t be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.

Tim Houston says the province isn’t interested in providing a “backstop” for Halifax-based Maritime Fuels and doesn’t want to set a precedent.

Maritime Fuels owes $2.5 million in prepayments to customers, according to documents posted on the licensed insolvency trustee PwC Canada’s website.

Houston says there is some help available for people who qualify under the province’s home heating assistance program.

Nova Scotia’s heating program offers a $600 rebate to individuals who make $55,000 or less and families that make $75,000 or less.

Both the opposition Liberals and NDP say the government should expand the income thresholds to assist people affected by the fuel company’s bankruptcy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.