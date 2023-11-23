Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company’s bankruptcy: premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Customers scrambling after Maritime Fuels declares bankruptcy'
Customers scrambling after Maritime Fuels declares bankruptcy
Thousands of Maritimers are looking for a new home heating oil provider, after Maritime Fuels filed for bankruptcy. As temperatures drop, customers are scrambling to find a new way to heat their homes while trying to get their money back. Zack Power reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s premier says his government won’t be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.

Tim Houston says the province isn’t interested in providing a “backstop” for Halifax-based Maritime Fuels and doesn’t want to set a precedent.

Maritime Fuels owes $2.5 million in prepayments to customers, according to documents posted on the licensed insolvency trustee PwC Canada’s website.

Houston says there is some help available for people who qualify under the province’s home heating assistance program.

Trending Now

Nova Scotia’s heating program offers a $600 rebate to individuals who make $55,000 or less and families that make $75,000 or less.

Both the opposition Liberals and NDP say the government should expand the income thresholds to assist people affected by the fuel company’s bankruptcy.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices