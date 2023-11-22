Court sentences Winnipeg man, mother in hit and run that killed Jordyn Reimer

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg court has sentenced Tyler Goodman for a fatal impaired driving incident that killed 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.

Goodman, who had earlier pleaded guilty, was sentenced to six years in prison for impaired driving causing death. He was also handed a one-year consecutive sentence for failing to remain at the scene. During trial, Goodman admitted to having had nine or 10 drinks before leaving a bar in the early morning hours of May 1, 2022.

His vehicle crashed into Reimer’s at Bond Street and Kildare Avenue. The court heard his truck had been going 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. He then left on foot with other occupants in the vehicle, taking a case of beer with him, and called his mom to pick him up.

As the trial came to a close, more than 120 victim impact statements were submitted to court. On Nov. 10, a friend of Karen Reimer, the victim’s mother, said Karen would have panic attacks in the aftermath of the fatal collision.

Story continues below advertisement

The friend told the court that the mother would “cry out Jordyn’s name and say, ‘My baby, my baby,’ over and over.”

On Wednesday, Judge Kael McKenzie acknowledged the impact statements and the pain inflicted on the Reimer family.

“It’s clear the sorrow, pain, and anger will last a lifetime,” he said.

Following his sentence, Goodman will also face a 10-year weapon ban and a 10-year driving ban, which would take into account the time he’s been without a licence while out on bail.

His mother, Laurie Goodman, faces a six-month conditional sentence on a charge of obstructing justice. She had previously pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court had heard how Laurie picked up her son after the collision and only learned about the crash the next day. She then took her son to the hospital and went to the police, where she told officers that she didn’t know Goodman had come home. She also said that she didn’t see Goodman until the following morning.

— with files from Global’s Marney Blunt.