Coquitlam man faces child porn charges after phone left at SkyTrain station

A two-year investigation has led to child pornography charges for a Coquitlam man.

The investigation began after a transit rider found a phone that was left behind at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station, on Oct. 13, 2021.

While searching for contact information on the phone, the transit user found images of young children in states of undress. They immediately contacted police.

In the following two years, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, along with Abbotsford Police’s forensic unit, the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Team, the Vancouver Police internet child exploitation team and the New Westminster Police Department, conducted an expansive investigation.

Through the investigation, a 61-year-old Coquitlam man, who was not known to police, was identified.

“Crime of any kind will never be tolerated on transit, especially that which exploits young children or other vulnerable groups,” Const. Amanda Steed said, with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

“Transit Police will always strive to ensure that those who cause harm to others are held accountable.”

Nearly a year later, on Oct. 4, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home. Police found two computer hard drives which contained more than 2,500 images of child pornography.

Another year later, on Oct. 19, 2023, two charges were approved, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The suspect was arrested, and then released on conditions, including not having contact with anyone under the age of 18, not going to any public park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school or playground, and not accessing any device capable of connecting to the internet.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for the end of November.

Global News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service for more information.