High winds, rising water levels and ice pileups to affect certain areas in Manitoba

High winds are expected to develop Wednesday in areas across the province.

The high wind effect warning was issued by the Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre. It states that wind effects and a risk of ice piling up could impact the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as the shorelines of Gimli and the Victoria Beach, on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Northwest winds could gust up to 50 kilometres per hour, possibly increasing water levels by 1.5 metres or more.

The high winds are expected to last until Thursday afternoon.

The province is also advising property owners to take precautions.