High winds, rising water levels and ice pileups to affect certain areas in Manitoba

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 2:46 pm
High winds are expected across Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba on Nov. 22. The province warns that high winds could result in rising water levels and ice pileups. View image in full screen
High winds are expected across Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba on Nov. 22. The province warns that high winds could result in rising water levels and ice pileups. Manitoba RCMP
High winds are expected to develop Wednesday in areas across the province.

The high wind effect warning was issued by the Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre. It states that wind effects and a risk of ice piling up could impact the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as the shorelines of Gimli and the Victoria Beach, on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Northwest winds could gust up to 50 kilometres per hour, possibly increasing water levels by 1.5 metres or more.

The high winds are expected to last until Thursday afternoon.

The province is also advising property owners to take precautions.

