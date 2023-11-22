Patient death in Grace Hospital under investigation by Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a patient died at a Winnipeg hospital.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it was investigating the death of a patient while waiting in the emergency department at Grace Hospital. In an interview with 680 CJOB, the agency said the patient had been waiting for a bed for 33 hours, after being triaged and assessed. The patient died in the morning of Nov. 18.

The health authority said a patient safety review was requested. An investigation will determine whether the case is a critical incident, which is defined as unintended event resulting in a serious and undesired consequence for a patient.

“The purpose of critical incident reporting is to look at what can be done differently and what improvements can be made to the way health-care providers work,” said the health authority in a separate statement.

Story continues below advertisement