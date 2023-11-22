Menu

Health

Patient death in Grace Hospital under investigation by Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 2:03 pm
The Grace Hospital Emergency Room as seen in this 2019 file photo. View image in full screen
The Grace Hospital Emergency Room as seen in this 2019 file photo. Elisha Dacey/Global News
An investigation is underway after a patient died at a Winnipeg hospital.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it was investigating the death of a patient while waiting in the emergency department at Grace Hospital. In an interview with 680 CJOB, the agency said the patient had been waiting for a bed for 33 hours, after being triaged and assessed. The patient died in the morning of Nov. 18.

The health authority said a patient safety review was requested. An investigation will determine whether the case is a critical incident, which is defined as unintended event resulting in a serious and undesired consequence for a patient.

“The purpose of critical incident reporting is to look at what can be done differently and what improvements can be made to the way health-care providers work,” said the health authority in a separate statement.

