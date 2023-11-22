Menu

Politics

Winnipeg renews half-century sister city relationship with Lviv, Ukraine

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 12:52 pm
Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham with his Ukrainian counterpart, Lviv's Andriy Sadovyy. View image in full screen
Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham with his Ukrainian counterpart, Lviv's Andriy Sadovyy. Global News
Winnipeg has reaffirmed its sister city relationship with Lviv, Ukraine, after a half-century of mutual cooperation.

Mayor Scott Gillingham met his Ukrainian counterpart, Lviv’s Andriy Sadovyy, at City Hall Wednesday morning to sign a new 50-year agreement.

A section of Alexander Avenue that includes Oseredok, the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre, has been given the honourary street name Lviv Way to commemorate the event.

“Winnipeg is a city that has deep connections to Ukraine and we want to show the people of Ukraine that we stand with them in their defence of their nation and pursuit of peace, security and prosperity,” Gillingham said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Lviv Sister City Advisory Committee for their work planning the celebration of our sister city relationship. This renewed agreement serves as a testament to the rich history and shared values between our two cities.”

Winnipeg’s mayor had previously recognized the relationship between the two cities in September by donating $15,000 from his office budget to a Lviv-based charity, the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center, which was chosen by Lviv’s city council.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

