Winnipeg renews half-century sister city relationship with Lviv, Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has reaffirmed its sister city relationship with Lviv, Ukraine, after a half-century of mutual cooperation.

Mayor Scott Gillingham met his Ukrainian counterpart, Lviv’s Andriy Sadovyy, at City Hall Wednesday morning to sign a new 50-year agreement.

A section of Alexander Avenue that includes Oseredok, the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre, has been given the honourary street name Lviv Way to commemorate the event.

“Winnipeg is a city that has deep connections to Ukraine and we want to show the people of Ukraine that we stand with them in their defence of their nation and pursuit of peace, security and prosperity,” Gillingham said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Lviv Sister City Advisory Committee for their work planning the celebration of our sister city relationship. This renewed agreement serves as a testament to the rich history and shared values between our two cities.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg’s mayor had previously recognized the relationship between the two cities in September by donating $15,000 from his office budget to a Lviv-based charity, the UNBROKEN National Rehabilitation Center, which was chosen by Lviv’s city council.