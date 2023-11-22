Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s $40 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 6:17 am
A Lotto Max slip is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max slip is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.

One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 24 will be an estimated $10 million.

Trending Now

The winning numbers according to OLG’s website is: 07, 13, 30, 34, 37, 38, 42. Bonus 35. Encore 0701797.

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices