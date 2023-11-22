Winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s $40 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is waking up $40 million richer.
One winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 24 will be an estimated $10 million.
The winning numbers according to OLG’s website is: 07, 13, 30, 34, 37, 38, 42. Bonus 35. Encore 0701797.
