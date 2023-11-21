Hamilton expects economic impact from 2023 Grey Cup will surpass previous event

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s manager of Tourism ad Events says he would be “shocked” if this year’s “jam-packed” Grey Cup weekend doesn’t surpass economic numbers seen at last year’s championship in Saskatchewan.

The 110th version of the game at Tim Horton’s field drew some 28,000, with the accompanying six-day festival across the southern Ontario bringing in many more.

Ryan McHugh says he was at last year’s final in Regina and believes the estimated $68 million in economic impact it generated will be matched by Hamilton when the official numbers come out early next year.

“Given all the incremental events, whether it’s Carrie Underwood, Shaggy (or) the festival, I would be shocked if we didn’t surpass that figure and set a new record for economic impact for a Grey Cup festival,” McHugh said.

The occasion also featured a Supercrawl-like event with 40 different performances in the city centre, while this year’s Santa Claus Parade was mixed in as an additional attraction.

Hotels, restaurants, entertainment, memorabilia vendors and transportation are expected to be some the benefactors of the overall event.

Burlington and Oakville are also expected to be seen in the final economic tally as will Niagara Falls which hosted sanctioned events, including the CFL awards banquet.

“The weather wasn’t so bad either,” McHugh pointed out.

“I can’t say every November is going to look like that, but … a great opportunity for all eyes on Hamilton.

Vancouver will host the 2024 Grey Cup game.