Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Hamilton expects economic impact from 2023 Grey Cup will surpass previous event

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 7:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Alouettes return to Montreal with Grey Cup after pulling off upset win against Winnipeg Blue Bombers'
Alouettes return to Montreal with Grey Cup after pulling off upset win against Winnipeg Blue Bombers
WATCH: The Montreal Alouettes landed in Montreal on Monday after pulling off a 28-24 victory over the favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton on Sunday night. Montreal claimed its first Grey Cup since 2010 after Cody Fajardo threw three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Tyson Philpot with 13 seconds left, as the Alouettes rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton’s manager of Tourism ad Events says he would be “shocked” if this year’s “jam-packed” Grey Cup weekend doesn’t surpass economic numbers seen at last year’s championship in Saskatchewan.

The 110th version of the game at Tim Horton’s field drew some 28,000, with the accompanying six-day festival across the southern Ontario bringing in many more.

Ryan McHugh says he was at last year’s final in Regina and believes the estimated $68 million in economic impact it generated will be matched by Hamilton when the official numbers come out early next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given all the incremental events, whether it’s Carrie Underwood, Shaggy (or) the festival, I would be shocked if we didn’t surpass that figure and set a new record for economic impact for a Grey Cup festival,” McHugh said.

Trending Now

The occasion also featured a Supercrawl-like event with 40 different performances in the city centre, while this year’s Santa Claus Parade was mixed in as an additional attraction.

Hotels, restaurants, entertainment, memorabilia vendors and transportation are expected to be some the benefactors of the overall event.

Burlington and Oakville are also expected to be seen in the final economic tally as will Niagara Falls which hosted sanctioned events, including the CFL awards banquet.

“The weather wasn’t so bad either,” McHugh pointed out.

“I can’t say every November is going to look like that, but … a great opportunity for all eyes on Hamilton.

Vancouver will host the 2024 Grey Cup game.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices