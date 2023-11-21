Menu

Canada

Fundraiser brings $400K to Hospice Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 5:10 pm
More than $400,000 has been donated to Hospice Kingston.
More than $400,000 has been donated to Hospice Kingston. Providence Care
Providence Care has received a large donation to help fund its Hospice Kingston program.

The hospital was the recipient of just over $401,000 raised by the B’nai Brith Lodge 1191 during the organization’s ‘An Evening With…’ event. This year’s event featured four-time Olympic gold medallist Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser.

“This donation will make a significant difference in our community,” Krista Wells Pearce, vice-president of corporate services and executive director at Hospice Kingston, said. “It will contribute to creating a space where comfort and care come together, offering solace for those in their most vulnerable moments. We’re incredibly grateful for this support.”

This is not the first time B’nai Brith Lodge has supported health care in southeastern Ontario, and this is the second time Providence Care’s Hospice Kingston program has been the recipient of the proceeds of the annual An Evening With event.

“Our members believe in the power of compassion and the importance of quality health care in our region,” event co-chair Adam Koven said.

“This donation of $401,800 to Hospice Kingston not only reflects our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our community but also symbolizes the profound impact we can make when we come together with a shared vision of understanding and support.”

Providence Care says it is grateful to be the recipient of B’nai Brith Lodge’s long-standing tradition of fostering community spirit and supporting essential causes.

Their combined donations since 2016 total $971,800.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

