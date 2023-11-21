The next ‘Karate Kid’: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio launch global casting call

Send this page to someone via email

Do you know the next Karate Kid?

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are reuniting to create a new Karate Kid movie — and they’re looking for the next bright-eyed youngster to learn the “wax on, wax off” technique.

The actors on Tuesday announced the launch of a global casting call to find the next young martial arts hero. In the video posted to YouTube, Macchio and Chan joyfully shared their “big news.”

“We’re looking for the next Karate Kid,” Chan explained with a smile.

The actors directed eager applicants to share their information and skills at the website karatekidcasting.com

The newest Karate Kid star, who will play the role of Li Fong, does not have to have any acting experience under their belt, but there are a few requirements. Applicants must be Chinese, or mixed-race Chinese, must speak fluent English and be between the ages of 15 and 17. Of course, the Karate Kid must also be “smart, scrappy and a skilled martial artist.”

To get ahead, auditioners should know that conversational Mandarin, as well as gymnastics and/or dance experience, is a “strong plus.”

Though the plot of the new movie has not yet been revealed, Macchio, 62, will reprise the role of Daniel LaRusso from the original 1984 American classic.

View image in full screen Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from the 1984 film ‘The Karate Kid.’. Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

In recent years, Macchio has stepped into LaRusso’s shoes again as part of the show Cobra Kai, a sequel to the original film that sees Johnny Lawrence (a role reprised by William Zabka) open his own martial arts dojo.

Cobra Kai announced its sixth and final Netflix-produced season this year.

Chan, 69, will return as Mr. Han, who mentored a young Jaden Smith in the 2010 Karate Kid remake.

View image in full screen Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith walk the red carpet at a screening of the movie ‘Karate Kid’ on May 27, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. Gary Miller/FilmMagic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scarcely-known plot of the new Karate Kid movie will take place on the American East Coast and tell the tale of a teen from China who is led by a tough but wise mentor.

The latest Karate Kid movie will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who produced the Netflix dramas The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay with This.

The newest movie in the Karate Kid franchise is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 13, 2024.

Anyone interested in the Karate Kid global casting call has been asked to submit their name, city of residence, their photo and a short bio to KarateKidCasting@sony.com.