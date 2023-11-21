Freezing rain warning issued for area including London, Kitchener and Guelph

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a good portion of southwestern Ontario including London, Kitchener and Guelph.
The affected area stretches from Wiarton and Caledon to Oxford County and also includes Dufferin, Grey, Perth and Middlesex counties.
The warning calls for the area to see freezing rain on Tuesday afternoon which could see ice build-up of up to 4 mm.
“Although freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited during the afternoon, an earlier onset could lead to greater ice build-up,” the warning says.
“Surface temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark through the afternoon into the evening limiting freezing rain throughout the day.”
The agency warns to be prepared for challenging driving conditions and that utility outages may also occur as a result of the freezing rain.
- Dodgy Toonies from Quanzhou: How CBSA says it nabbed man with 26,630 fake $2 coins from China
- Inflation cools sharply to 3.1% amid lower gas prices
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise fans at Vancouver Canucks Game
- Manning urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his Alberta COVID response report
Comments