Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for area including London, Kitchener and Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 8:53 am
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a good portion of southwestern Ontario including London, Kitchener and Guelph.

The affected area stretches from Wiarton and Caledon to Oxford County and also includes Dufferin, Grey, Perth and Middlesex counties.

The warning calls for the area to see freezing rain on Tuesday afternoon which could see ice build-up of up to 4 mm.

“Although freezing rain is expected to be brief and limited during the afternoon, an earlier onset could lead to greater ice build-up,” the warning says.

Trending Now

“Surface temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark through the afternoon into the evening limiting freezing rain throughout the day.”

The agency warns to be prepared for challenging driving conditions and that utility outages may also occur as a result of the freezing rain.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices