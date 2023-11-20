Proposed budget for Kitchener will see property taxes rise by 3.9%

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener, Ont., has released details of its draft budget for next year which includes a 3.9-per cent property tax increase.

A release from the city notes that the 3.9-per cent increase is below the two-year average rate of inflation of 5.3 per cent.

The city says that a 3.9-per cent increase works out to about $47 a year for the average household, although that does not include the region’s tax increase or a number of other areas which will go up as well.

Kitchener residents will also see water bills go up by 4.8 per cent ($21 per year), sewer utility rise by 7.1 per cent ($39) and stormwater utility increase by 7.4 per cent ($17).

Those who wish to take a look at the entire budget can do so on the city’s website.

