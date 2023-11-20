Menu

Headline link
Politics

Remaining preliminary Saskatoon budget documents released ahead of deliberations

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 4:07 pm
Saskatoon Municipal Planning Commission discusses rezoning for Brighton community. View image in full screen
Preliminary budget documents were released by the City of Saskatoon ahead of deliberations at the end of the month. File / Global News
The City of Saskatoon released the last batch of preliminary documents on Monday ahead of the budget talks that start next week.

On Nov. 10, the preliminary detailed operating and capital summary budget was released, but as of Monday, Nov. 20, residents can also look over the preliminary capital budget project details, preliminary budget introduction, and climate budget.

Excluding the Saskatoon Public Library and utilities, the city is proposing total expenditures for 2024 to sit at $628.5 million, which is $35.9 million (6.06 per cent) higher than this year.

Total expenditures with the same exclusions for 2025 are proposed to sit at $657 million, which is $28.4 million (4.53 per cent) higher than 2024.

The commitments within the capital budget sit at $381.5 million for 2024 and $406.3 million for 2025.

It was noted that 58 administrative options and a full review of 87 service lines will still be considered, so further changes were likely.

The preliminary budget introduction says the a property tax increase of 7.14 per cent is proposed for 2024 with a 5.7 per cent increase following in 2025.

A list of city stats, a breakdown of the operating and capital expenditure budget, and performance survey results are also included within the document.

The preliminary capital budget project details deep dives into a range of projects within business lines like transportation, utilities, the Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatoon fire, to name a few.

It outlines whether the projects are new or have had prior year budget approvals, the budget justifications, as well as project notes and greenhouse gas implications.

A climate budget, which is new for the city, outlines where the city stands with greenhouse gas emission targets and how projects from the city impact those projections.

The city said that GHG emissions dropped nine per cent between 2014 and 2021, and that it is aiming for net-zero by 2050.

Budget deliberations begin Nov. 28 and run until Nov. 30.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

