Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Runaway barge wrangled from hitting Vancouver’s English Bay Beach

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Removal of English Bay barge begins in earnest'
Removal of English Bay barge begins in earnest
Work is finally underway in Vancouver’s English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months – Jul 27, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouverites thought they were experiencing déjà vu Sunday afternoon as a runaway barge floated in waters off the West End on Sunday.

The barge had broken free of its mooring buoy in English Bay and was drifting towards English Bay Beach.

Last year a barge was stuck for nine months at Sunset Beach, just a short walk away, after it broke free during devastating storms in November 2021.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, Sunday’s barge broke free around 12:10 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Fuel truck sinks off Vancouver Island'
Fuel truck sinks off Vancouver Island

Two Coast Guard crews and vessels from the Kitsilano base quickly responded to the incident and were able to tie onto the barge, which prevented it from running aground.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The two vessels battled against the current for around 30 minutes until a commercial tugboat arrived.

The barge has now been secured to a different mooring buoy in Vancouver Harbour.

Click to play video: 'Chilling no more. Vancouver’s ‘Barge on the Beach’ nearly gone'
Chilling no more. Vancouver’s ‘Barge on the Beach’ nearly gone
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices