Canada

Fresh-cut fruit brands recalled in multiple provinces for salmonella risk

By Naomi Barghiel Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 3:04 pm
Cantaloupes recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Malichita brand cantaloupes are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The affected products were sold between October 11 and November 14 across Canada.
Various brands of fresh-cut fruit are being recalled by Health Canada due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The agency noted a number of brands have been recalled, including Central Foods Co., Fresh Start Foods, GFS, Kitchen Essential and Ready-Set-Serve by Markon.

The recall notice, issued Sunday, also includes unbranded products sold by Fresh Start Foods in Richmond, B.C.

The fruits were sold in Alberta, BC, Manitoba and “possibly other provinces and territories,” the notice says.

It also advises consumers to check to see if they have recalled products and throw them away if they do. They also advise Canadians to contact their healthcare provider if they think they have become sick from eating a recalled product.

The notice comes a few weeks after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled cantaloupes contaminated with salmonella.

An unspecified number of people were reported ill after consuming cantaloupes by the brand Malichita.

Health Canada’s recent notice warns that “salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the department says.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

