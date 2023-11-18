Fundraising continues for Kelowna crane collapse memorial, tops $100K

Send this page to someone via email

Fundraising continues for a permanent memorial commemorating the five crane-collapse victims in Kelowna two years ago.

The North Okanagan Labour Council (NOLC) says it has a goal of raising $300,000 towards the memorial in Knowles Heritage Park, not far from where the construction crane collapsed in the downtown core on July 12, 2021.

The memorial project was announced last July, and, to date, $123,100 has been raised, with the NOLC noting that another $100,000 in donations is being finalized.

2:24 Fundraising campaign launched for victims of Kelowna crane collapse memorial

The council, which is a non-profit organization, said $37,000 comes from individual donations, with the rest coming from union and labour bodies, businesses and crown corporations.

Story continues below advertisement

Killed in the collapse were Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, brothers Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer plus Brad Zawislak.

Looking ahead, the council says it’s looking to attract donations from regional businesses, the development community and private-sector corporations.

“Donations from all sectors are gratefully received, with the goal to surpass a fundraising total of $300,000,” said the council, noting that it’s working in partnership with United Way BC.

The NOLC says construction documents will be completed over the coming months and a tendering process to retain a contractor should be finalized by February.

2:32 Unions call for more transparency with crane collapse investigation

Construction companies interested in participating in the memorial are asked to contact the NOLC via email at nolcvp1@gmail.com.

Completion of the memorial is targeted for the third anniversary, July 12, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

More information on the project is available online.