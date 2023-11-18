Pair of Roughriders earn rewards for community contributions

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ kicker Brett Lauther and receiver Bradyn Lenius were recently recognized for their community involvement efforts by the Canadian Football League.

Lauther was named the recipient of the Tom Pate Memorial Award, selected annually by the CFL players association, recognizes team and community contributions. Lauther is involved with charities in Regina such as Kidsport. He is also an ambassador for the Roughrider foundation, while also giving his time to charities in his native Nova Scotia, such as Team Nova Scotia Football.

“I guess at this point it’s staying true to myself a little bit and trying to give back,” Lauther said. “It just makes me feel really good to know you can turn someone’s day around or spend a lot of time giving back, and I feel by doing stuff like that you live a more satisfied life,” he added.

Receiver Brayden Lenius was the recipient of the Kake Gadaur Veterans Award, which recognizes a player who embodies attributes such as the perseverance and courage of Canada’s veterans.

Lenius fought through a number of setbacks on the field, such as a lacerated kidney and a season-ending foot injury. However, he continued to do charity work and be an ambassador for the Roughrider foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It’s something that I have to do,” Lenius said as he explained that he felt he owed it to the community that raised him.

“I did my first football camp at the University of Regina. My cousin worked for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, so I was able to be around them, like the 2007 team and all the way up until now. I’ve been around all these guys and seen what they’ve done and what they’ve given back to the community,” he added.

Cindy Fuchs, executive director for the Roughrider Foundation said both players have had a profound impact in their respective communities.

“When we get information from parents or teachers, an email, a text or a post that says our kid is in a better place because of that player, I said (to the players), you’re going to able to make a difference in a kid’s life,” Fuchs said.