Suspect in attempted stabbing arrested, say Winnipeg police

One person is in custody following an attempted stabbing at a Winnipeg business.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to a business in the 900 block of Main Street on Nov. 16, at approximately 9:50 a.m. They were responding to calls of a man armed with a knife who had allegedly attempted to stab an employee.

At the scene, they found the 27-year-old male suspect in the business’s lobby, still armed and uncooperative. Four female victims had safely locked themselves in separate rooms.

Police said that as they attempted to gain entry, the suspect began harming himself. When the officers entered, the suspect is said to have discharged a fire extinguisher towards the police who responded with pepper spray and a conducting energy weapon.

The suspect was arrested and transported to hospital to receive treatment.

Animals in the building were safely evacuated.

The suspect faces a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, assault of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and mischief under $5,000.