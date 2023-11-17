Do you recognize this woman? Vancouver police trying to identify woman found dead

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the images in this story may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A woman’s body was found by police in downtown Vancouver in the spring, and on Friday, police are turning to the public for help.

Investigators have been unable to identity the body, which was found on May 25.

Vancouver police have released pictures of her tattoos and a picture of her glasses in hopes someone recognizes them.

#VPDNews: #VPD is asking for help to identify a woman who died in the downtown core last spring, and have released photos of her distinctive tattoos and glasses. Please call 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca with any info. https://t.co/6lbgjmMEmM pic.twitter.com/RAWasHzVxL — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 17, 2023

“Though her name is currently unknown, we believe someone out there knew this person and has information that may help us identify her,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“We’re asking anyone who recognizes these unique tattoos to contact our investigators.”

The unidentified woman was found dead on a sidewalk near Drake and Hornby streets just before 8:30 a.m. Police believe the woman died from an overdose and no criminal investigation is being conducted.

The woman is described by police as between 30 and 50 years old, standing around five feet six inches tall with a slim build and short reddish-brown hair. She was wearing a bracelet with the word “Dank” written in beads. A pair of blue reading glasses were found on the ground beside the body.

The tattoos described by police are a blue star with the letter “J” on her left wrist, a robot carrying a radio on her right wrist and a tribal design with two blue roses and two red roses on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca